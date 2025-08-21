Congress accuses Mizoram CM of lying to people over BSF recruitment

Aizawl, Aug 21 (PTI) The youth wing of the opposition Congress on Thursday accused Chief Minister Lalduhoma of lying to the people over the upcoming recruitment of 300 youths from Mizoram in the Border Security Force (BSF).

Youth Congress leaders alleged at a press conference that Lalduhoma recently announced on his social media handle that an advertisement for the recruitment of 300 Mizo youths, including 45 women, was published on August 18 as a result of a request by the CM to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

They charged Lalduhoma with telling a lie, asserting that the recruitment is a normal procedure and it did not come following a request by him.

The Congress youth leaders said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved pan India recruitment of 3,588 constables in the BSF in 2023.

The recruitment, however, could not be conducted due to the Lok Sabha polls held in April 2024.

"The upcoming recruitment of constables under the BSF is a follow-up of the recruitment announced in 2023, and the advertisement for recruitment of 300 constables (General duty) is also a part of it," Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee vice president Dingpuia said.

The Youth Congress leaders urged Lalduhoma to stop lying to the people.

They also blamed the chief minister for allegedly misleading the people by stating that the ongoing Agniveer recruitment in the state is being closely monitored by ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) MLA Lt Col (Retd) Clement Lalhmingthanga and that 12 people were selected under sports quota due to the steps taken by Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar.

The leaders said that no politics can be involved and no chief minister or politicians have a say in the recruitment of the central armed forces. PTI COR NN