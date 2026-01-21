Congress accuses Mizoram govt of influencing state poll panel over civic polls

Aizawl, Jan 21 (PTI) Mizoram's opposition Congress on Wednesday accused the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma of influencing the State Election Commission (SEC) for the delay in the conduct of municipal polls.

The allegation came days after the SEC announced that it may conduct elections to the 19-member Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) in April or May even as the current term of the civic body expires on March 1.

State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana had recently said that the elections have to be delayed due to time constraint and the upcoming budget session, school board exams and closure of the current financial year.

He had also said that the deferment decision was taken independently and the state government was not involved in it.

Speaking to reporters, Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga said that the claim that the government was not involved in delaying the AMC polls could not be accepted as no elections are conducted without consulting the government.

The Election Commission is required to consult or seek the opinion of the government in election-related matters for law and order, election expenses, election duty and appointment of polling officials, among others, he said.

"The ZPM government is influencing the SEC to find an opportunity in its favour as the ruling party does not have the courage to face elections at this moment after it suffered humiliating defeats in recent polls," Lallianchhunga told reporters here.

He alleged that the ZPM government forced the SEC to delay the AMC polls citing "lame excuses" due to fear of another defeat after it lost the Dampa assembly seat by-election and Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) polls recently.

Lallianchhunga claimed that the SEC has fully completed poll preparedness to conduct the AMC elections before the end of the current term.

The poll panel had also finalised certain wards/seats reserved for women in May last year and also published the final voter list on January 7, he said.

Lalthangliana had earlier said that there will be a shortage of manpower to conduct the elections as all officials or teachers, needed for conducting the elections, will be engaged in their office works due to the upcoming budget session, board exams and closure of the financial year.

The budget session of the present state assembly will commence on February 7 and board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held from February to March.

Lallianchhunga, however, ruled out the budget session and financial year factors, stating that all officials are never involved in budget preparation or financial matters.

Normally, budget proposals are already submitted by all departments to the state finance department by this time, he said.

Moreover, only cashiers and staffers in the billing sections are involved in financial matters at the close of a financial year, he said.

He further said that there are enough teachers who could be assigned for electoral duty.

"If the government is so concerned about the students or board exams, why does it try to celebrate Chapchar Kut festival at a time when board examinations are going on," he questioned.

If the government is willing, an arrangement can be made to ensure that the elections do not coincide or clash with the budget session, Lallianchhunga said.

Former Congress legislator T T Zothansanga, who accompanied Lallianchhunga at the press conference, alleged that the ZPM government delayed the elections as it was looking for an opportunity to woo voters by repairing internal roads within the state capital, which is scheduled to be completed by April 15, and procuring ginger and other crops from February. PTI CORR ACD