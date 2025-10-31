Congress accuses Mumbai Police of snooping on state chief Harshwardhan Sapkal

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) The Congress on Friday accused Mumbai Police of snooping on the party's Maharashtra unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal.

Personnel of Gavdevi police station stormed into Sapkal's room at Sarvoday Ashram -- where Sapkal stays when he is in Mumbai -- and questioned him about the presence of media and activities going on on the premises, said state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe.

The policemen apparently did not recognise Sapkal, he added.

"Is the snooping being done on the orders of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or (city police commissioner) Deven Bharati?" asked Londhe.

Revenue minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed the allegation, saying snooping happened during the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi rule.

"Our only agenda is development of the state and its people.....we have no time for snooping on anyone,'' Bawankule said. PTI MR KRK