Congress accuses Rajasthan minister of dishonouring national flag, shares clip

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress on Friday accused state revenue minister Hemant Meena of dishonouring the national flag while participating in BJP's Tiranga rally in Pratapgarh district.

The Congress's state unit shared a video on X, allegedly of the rally.

In the clip, people can be seen walking on the road with the tricolour in their hands. Among them, one person was holding the national flag upside down, which Congress claimed was the BJP leader and Rajasthan cabinet minister Meena.

"As is the party...so are their leaders. This is Hemant Meena, a cabinet minister in the BJP government in Rajasthan, carrying the tricolour upside down. The minister who dishonoured the flag should apologise," Rajasthan PCC posted on X.

The BJP's rally began at the Nagar Parishad and ended at Nakoda Nagar, covering a distance of 3 km.

Under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, BJP leaders and workers have taken out marches and rallies at the mandal level from August 10 to 14.