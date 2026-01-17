Congress accuses ruling CPI(M) of trying to divert attention from Sabarimala gold loss case

Kochi, Jan 17 (PTI) Opposition Congress in Kerala on Saturday accused the ruling CPI(M) of trying to divert attention from the ongoing investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case by dragging the name of a former TDB president, belonging to the grand old party.

The Congress clarified that there was no problem for them in probing the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) role in any period, but such moves should not be used to dilute the seriousness of the current case.

The present investigation concerns the "gold theft" that had been taking place since 2019 and an alleged attempt to carry out another similar crime at the hill temple in 2024, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said here.

Speaking to reporters here, the senior Congress leader said the ruling party is bringing up the name of the late Congress leader Prayar Gopalakrishnan who had served as TDB president.

He alleged that several prominent CPI(M) leaders were in jail in connection with the case and that the party and the government were protecting the accused instead of taking action against them.

The CPI(M) and the government must answer this issue, and since they have no answers, they are bringing up the name of Gopalakrishnan, he said.

He claimed that no wrongdoing had taken place in Sabarimala during the period when Gopalakrishnan was TDB chief.

The LoP accused the ruling CPI(M) and the party-led state government of making various statements to divert attention from this ongoing probe.

Calling it a case that shocked Kerala and involved the theft of Lord Ayyappa's gold, he said that those arrested had not even been granted bail, yet no action was being taken against them by the ruling party.

The LoP pointed out that the investigation was being carried out under the supervision of the High Court and that the Opposition had not so far expressed any lack of confidence in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which probes the case.

However, he alleged that pressure had been exerted on the SIT from the Chief Minister's Office, an observation which, he said, had also been noted by the court.

He further alleged that there had been delays in arresting one of the key accused, K P Sankara Das, and in questioning several others.

Former TDB presidents N Vasu and A Padmakumar, and former board members N Vijayakumar and Sankara Das are among those arrested in the two cases being probed by the SIT appointed by the Kerala High Court in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case. PTI LGK KH