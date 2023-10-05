Congress accuses Shinde govt of all-round failure, meets Guv and seeks special legislature session to discuss issues

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday accused the Eknath Shinde government of failing on all fronts, including health services, and met Governor Ramesh Bais to seek a special session of the state legislature to discuss these issues.

In a memorandum submitted to Bais, the Congress delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar sought the sacking of the state health and medical education ministers (Tanaji Sawant and Hasan Mushrif respectively) for the deaths of patients in government hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad).

It said 31 patients, including 16 infants, had died in a span of 48 hours in Nanded and 18 in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur in a 24-hour period.

The Congress also sought Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of the dead.

The delegation also sought an inquiry by a retired judge into the police action on Marath quota protestors in Jalna on September 1.

The Congress memorandum urged Bais to direct the state government to start drought-mitigation measures.

The opposition party alleged the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated and said the governor must look into the issue. PTI MR BNM BNM