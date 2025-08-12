Congress accuses Union Minister Suresh Gopi of submitting 'false voter declaration', files complaint

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 12 (PTI) The Congress in Kerala on Tuesday alleged that Union Minister Suresh Gopi submitted a false declaration to be included in the voters' list for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency ahead of the 2024 general election.

A group of senior Congress leaders led by former MP T N Prathapan lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner demanding that a criminal case be registered against Gopi.

Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Prathapan alleged that Gopi had given a declaration to the authorities claiming that he stayed six months continuously in a house in the constituency and thus managed to add his name to the electoral roll here.

Terming the declaration as "completely false", he said Gopi did not stay at the particular address for six months during the period.

"Gopi and 11 of his family members had been included as voters in the supplementary list which came after the releasing of the final voters' list. It was a false affidavit," he charged.

Prathapan further alleged that the BJP leader had filed the nomination after becoming a voter in the constituency through the false affidavit.

"Therefore, his vote is fake and invalid. A criminal case should be registered against him. His vote should be cancelled," he said.

According to Prathapan, the names of Suresh Gopi and his family are still there in the voters' list of Shasthamangalam ward under the Thiruvanthapuram city corporation for the upcoming local body polls.

He accused the district administration of not treating their complaints of fake voters with due seriousness when the Congress raised them before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Suresh Gopi was a person who took an oath touching the Constitution of the country. He was a Rajya Sabha member before. He had contested and won by submitting a false affidavit. If his vote becomes invalid, he will lose his Lok Sabha membership," Prathapan added.

The BJP had gained a landslide victory in the Thrissur constituency in the 2024 general election.

Suresh Gopi, now serving as Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism, won the Thrissur seat by a significant margin of over 74,000 votes, defeating CPI's V S Sunil Kumar and Congress candidate K Muraleedharan in a closely fought three-cornered contest.

Earlier in the day, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct a re-election in the Thrissur LS constituency, in the wake of reports of widespread voters' list manipulation.

He said there have been allegations of widespread manipulation of voters' lists in the constituency before and after the Lok Sabha polls.

Vehemently criticising Suresh Gopi's silence over the matter, the Left leader said he is keeping mum as he could not give a truthful reply on the matter.

"Gopi is scared to face the media and people. "That means he had won the election by manipulating the voters' list and spending lakhs of rupees," he alleged.

The minister also asked Gopi to resign as Thrissur MP, taking responsibility for the alleged malpractices.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders countered the charges against Gopi, saying the ruling Left and the opposition Congress are levelling "false allegations" out of "frustration and disappointment" following their LS poll debacle.

Senior BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan said the party would surely file a defamation case against Prathapan for his attempts to tarnish the image of Gopi through false charges.

"Both the Left and united fronts in the state are making deliberate attempts to sabotage democracy. They are trying to witch-hunt Suresh Gopi since his victory as Lok Sabha MP," he told reporters here.

He accused the political opponents of levelling allegations out of frustration and jealousy over Gopi's victory.

Echoing similar views, BJP leader V Muraleedharan said anybody can reside anywhere in the country and apply for addition of name to the voters' list of that particular constituency.

"The state government officials have scrutinised such requests and included the names in the voters' list... The District Collector was the election officer. If anybody had any grievance, they would have raised it soon after the voters' list was published," he said.

Meanwhile, district leaders and workers of the ruling CPI (M) took out a protest march to the MP office of Suresh Gopi here, raising various issues, including alleged manipulation in the voters' list and his silence over the recent arrest of Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh. PTI LGK ROH