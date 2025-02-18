Congress acting like cry babies, no rule broken in CEC appointment: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism about appointment of new CEC and alleged they are acting like "cry babies" even when no rule or law has been broken.

Gandhi on Tuesday alleged it is "disrespectful" and "discourteous" for the prime minister and home minister to have made a midnight decision to select the new chief election commissioner (CEC), when the process of selection is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

The government late on Monday night appointed Gyanesh Kumar the new CEC, hours after the meeting of the prime minister-led selection committee in which Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, asked the government to defer its decision on the new CEC in view of the Supreme Court hearing in the matter.

"Congress Party crushed the Constitution at their convenience to serve their political interests. Congress never left an opportunity to ridicule and insult Baba Saheb Ambedkar, yet the Yuvraj of Congress has the audacity to take a grandstand on upholding Baba Saheb’s ideals and that of our founding leaders," Pradhan said in a post on X.

"This latest jig by @RahulGandhi is another attempt to create controversy and peddle propaganda on the appointment of CEC. Has Rahul Gandhi forgotten how ECs were appointed during Congress rule? Despite being in power for decades why did Congress govt do nothing to reform the selection mechanism?" he asked.

The education minister further stated, "As a matter of fact, this is the first time that CEC has been appointed by a law passed in the Parliament. It is our govt. that has created a joint system for the appointment of CEC and EC, which includes the LoP. It is a great misfortune that Rahul Gandhi and Congress Party are acting like cry babies even when no rule/law is broken".

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would on February 19 take up on "priority basis" the pleas against the appointments of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (EC) under the 2023 law. PTI GJS GJS KVK KVK