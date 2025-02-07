Congress activists hold protest against ''mistreatment'' of Indian deportees from US

Hyderabad , Feb 7 (PTI) Congress leaders and workers on Friday held a protest here against the mistreatment of illegal Indian immigrants while being deported from the US.

Congress leaders, including former MP V Hanumantha Rao, symbolically put chains, with locks, around their hands during the protest at Gandhi Bhavan here, the party headquarters in Telangana.

The Congress activists held placards that read 'hand cuffs nahi, respect dho (no handcuffs, give respect).

They alleged that the NDA government at the Centre is unresponsive though the Indian citizens are being handcuffed while being deported from US.

As many as 15,668 illegal Indian immigrants have been deported to India from the US since 2009, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Making a statement in the Upper House after opposition parties stepped up their criticism over the treatment meted out to 104 illegal Indian immigrants who landed in Amritsar on Wednesday in a US military plane, Jaishankar asserted that the process of deportation has been ongoing for several years and is not new.