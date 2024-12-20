Congress activists take out rally in protest against Shah's remark on Ambedkar

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) Congress activists in West Bengal on Friday took out a rally in protest against Union Home minister Amit Shah's remarks about Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Advertisment

Demanding immediate resignation and apology from Shah, the Congress activists took out a rally in the heart of the city.

The Congress activists took out the rally from College Square to M G Road Crossing and burnt an effigy, claiming the BJP-led government at Centre is all but "dead", and set it aflame.

"We symbolically set ablaze the dead body of the Narendra Modi government as it has ceased to exist after killing the Constitution. Shah's comments also reveal the anti-Dalit spirit of the BJP and how they are violating the Constitution," WBPCC president Subhaankar Sarkar said.

Advertisment

The Congress leader said in protest against alleged attack on senior party leader Rahul Gandhi by BJP in Parliament, the party will stage protests against Shah and Narendra Modi and lodge complaints at every police station in the state soon. PTI SUS RG