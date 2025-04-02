Congress against delimitation in Manipur based on 2001 Census report

Imphal, Apr 2 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday opposed any delimitation move in Manipur based on the 2001 Census report, demanding a thorough rectification of the data before redrawing electoral boundaries.

Congress spokesperson Hareshwar Goswami told reporters, "The issue of errors in the 2001 Census arose after detecting an unproportionate growth rate in nine sub-divisions across three districts in the state. The growth rate was found to be over 100 per cent in a few subdivisions. While Congress supports delimitation, it must be based on an accurate Census without any errors. There is no denying that the 2001 Census had many irregularities." Goswami added, "People, civil bodies and political parties in Manipur are not opposed to delimitation. What they are asking for is that it be conducted based on an authentic Census." He emphasised, "The Congress’s stance on delimitation is to conduct the 2021 Census—extended until 2026—after proper verification and authentication. No delimitation should be carried out based on the inaccurate 2001 Census report." PTI COR MNB