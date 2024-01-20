Congress alleges attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra vehicles in Assam

New Delhi/North Lakhimpur, Jan 20 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday alleged that the vehicles taking part in its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam were attacked and banners torn "by BJP goons" in North Lakhimpur, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying they will not be cowed down by such intimidating tactics.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that on Friday night all hoardings and posters put up to welcome the Yatra in the town through which it was to pass on Saturday were torn and party members who had gone to put them up were thrashed.

The Assam DGP, however, said no vehicles were targeted and the yatra peacefully entered Arunachal Pradesh.

"Two vehicles used by the party to carry the displays were also damaged by miscreants, who also threatened Congress workers of dire consequences if they did not leave at once," Borah alleged.

"We have filed two police complaints -- one over the beating of our workers and damage to vehicles, and the other over tearing up of posters," he said.

Borah claimed that the car in which the attackers arrived at the spot belonged to a person who is known to be close to the local BJP MLA.

The Congress also shared a video that purportedly showed some persons tearing down posters with Congress leaders' photos. PTI could not verify the authenticity of the video independently.

"We strongly condemn the shameful attack on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra vehicles and tearing of the Congress party's banners and posters by BJP goons in Lakhimpur, Assam," Kharge said in a post on X.

"In the last 10 years, the BJP has attempted to trample and demolish every right and justice guaranteed by the Constitution to the people of India. It wants to subjugate their voices, thereby hijacking democracy," he added.

In a post on X, Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh denied the allegations.

"Dear Sir, There has been no targeting of any vehicle of any political party, less so of the Yatra. @assampolice has made elaborate arrangements for security and L&O for the Yatra throughout the state. The Yatra has peacefully entered Arunachal Pradesh after first leg in Assam," he said responding to Kharge's post.

Separately, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the people in Assam whose relatives were killed during Congress tenure are opposing the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Addressing an event in Guwahati, he said, "Rahul Gandhi has recently started Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. I asked a few reporters here what happened in Assam. They told me that at different places, where injustices happened during their tenure, thousands of Assam's youths were killed and Assam went into the grip of extremism, the family members of those killed opposed this Nyay Yatra." The Congress also claimed that its yatra has been denied permission to pass through the state's largest city, Guwahati, even as police maintained that the request was "under consideration." The Assam leg of the march began on January 18 and will continue till January 25. It will travel 833 km in 17 districts of the state.

At a press conference at AICC headquarters in Delhi, party treasurer Ajay Maken said that being a "neo-convert" to the BJP, the Assam Chief Minister was trying to be more loyal than the king and going overboard to show his loyalty towards the BJP by "orchestrating" such attacks.

He called Sarma a coward who quit the Congress to join the BJP only after "just one" CBI notice.

Maken showed the CCTV recordings also of the alleged incidents in the press conference.

The Congress treasurer said the attack on the Nyay Yatra was the sign of Sarma's frustration.

"We want to tell the BJP that this Yatra will come back to Assam and no attempt should be made to stop it," he told reporters.

Makan said the yatra from north east and Assam was being taken out on the same route traversed by BJP chief J P Nadda and was formulated after considering security concerns and in consultation with authorities.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also shared a video of the purported attack and said, "Want more evidence of how scared 'MostCorrupt' CM Himanta is of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra? Look at his goons vandalise our Congress posters and vehicles! "He's so rattled because of the huge impact the Yatra is making, he will stoop to any level," he said.

Congress general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at Sarma saying that the BJP chief should tell him he does not need to give more proof of his loyalty to the BJP and the RSS.

"The Assam CM continues to deny permission to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Guwahati on January 23rd. He is also refusing permission to Rahul Gandhi to interact with the media at the Guwahati Press Club at the Club's invitation. Clearly the Assam CM is very nervous and shaken by the tremendous response to the Yatra in Assam so far," he said in a post on X.

The Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, had its third day in the state and passed through several parts of the Lakhimpur district, including the headquarters town of North Lakhimpur, before entering Arunachal Pradesh. PTI SSG/SKC/SOM/TR SKC VN VN