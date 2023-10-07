Congress alleges corruption in cancellation of power contracts in Kerala; targets CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (PTI) The Opposition Congress on Saturday targeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the recent cancellation of contracts in the power sector signed during the UDF regime and urged the Left government to probe the "corruption" behind the move.

There is "conspiracy and corruption" by the Left government and the state Electricity Regulatory Commission is behind the cancellation of long-term power contracts signed during the time of the previous UDF government, it alleged.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan said they won't allow the authorities to impose the liability of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Limited on the public.

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) had been turned into a government-sponsored body by inducting nominees of the ruling CPI(M), and they had helped the authorities facilitate corruption, he charged.

The LoP's statement came days after the state cabinet, chaired by CM Vijayan, decided to urge the KSERC to reinstate contracts in the power sector that it previously denied permission to.

"It is suspected that the corruption was done with the knowledge of the chief minister by keeping the power minister in the dark," Satheesan alleged.

The cabinet decision to restore the contracts that were cancelled five months ago is an "eye-wash' for the public, he said.

The LoP demanded the role of the government in the cancellation of the contracts and the subsequent transactions be investigated.

Stating that these contracts were cancelled citing trivial technicalities, Satheesan further said that a move is underway to impose the liability incurred by the KSEB following the cancellation of the contracts on common people in the name of a surcharge.

Only 25 per cent of the total power requirement is generated within the state, he said.

So, the propaganda that there is a power crisis in the state and the tariff needs to be increased due to the low water level in the dams was just part of the attempt to cover up corruption and failure in governance, the Congress leader added. PTI LGK KH