Congress alleges corruption in state govt decision allowing brewery in Palakkad

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Kerala on Thursday questioned the permission given by the Left government to a private liquor company to start a brewery in Palakkad district and alleged that there was corruption behind the decision.

Advertisment

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, both demanded withdrawal of the cabinet decision permitting a brewery and distillery unit at Kanjikode in Palakkad district.

They alleged corruption behind the decision, which they claimed was taken without considering the interests of the people and the environment.

Satheesan and Chennithala also demanded that the government clarify on what basis it decided to allow Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd to start an ethanol plant, multi-feed distillation unit, Indian-made foreign liquor bottling unit, brewery, malt spirit plant, and brandy/winery plant at Kanchikode.

Advertisment

They both asked how only one company was selected and based on what criteria? "Was a tender called? What were the tender conditions? Was an Environment Impact Assessment carried out," were the queries raised by Chennithala at a press conference held by him here.

Satheesan, in a Facebook post, said that liquor manufacturing was not allowed in the state for the last 26 years and if anyone applied, the usual practice was to refuse permission on the grounds that it was not allowed due to a policy decision taken in 1999.

He claimed that in 2018 the Left government had secretly tried to allow a brewery in the state, but the opposition had foiled the move and now the Pinarayi administration was making another attempt.

Advertisment

Both Satheesan and Chennithala said that Palakkad, which already faces severe water shortage, will be affected even more if the brewery unit is permitted as it will use up around 5 crore litres of groundwater every year in the liquor manufacturing process.

"The government's decision is an injustice to the people of Palakkad and the environment," the two Congress leaders claimed.

The cabinet had on Wednesday granted approval to Oasis to start the plant at Kanchikode in Palakkad district, subject to compliance with the existing guidelines and conditions. PTI HMP HMP KH