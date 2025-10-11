Congress alleges CPI(M)-BJP 'nexus' over ED notice to Kerala CM’s son in Life Mission case

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday alleged a 'nexus' between the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP following media reports that the ED had issued a notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son in a money laundering case in 2023 but did not interrogate him.

The case is linked to the Kerala government's Life Mission project.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal claimed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued the notice to the Vijayan's son 'secretively,' while in other cases — particularly those involving opposition leaders — the agency publicises its actions widely.

"In such cases, interrogation and arrests follow even when there is no solid case. This was seen in the arrests of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren. It also happened in the National Herald case (involving Congress leaders)," Venugopal said.

He alleged that Vijayan's son did not appear for questioning despite receiving the notice.

"Was he interrogated later? Has the investigation been closed or is it ongoing? The ED must answer these questions," Venugopal demanded.

He further alleged that the CPI(M) also wanted to keep the issue under wraps.

"Like the ED, the CPI(M) preferred to remain silent. Otherwise, they would have called it a political attack as they usually do. These incidents raise several suspicions," he said.

Without naming anyone, Venugopal added, "something is rotting in Denmark." "It is the Chief Minister's responsibility to clear the stench. He must come out and say what really happened." Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said it appeared as though the ED summons had 'evaporated.' "We had said earlier that the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling and Life Mission cases would vanish due to the unholy nexus between the BJP and CPI(M). It has now come true," he said.

The ruling CPI(M) and the CMO are yet to respond to the allegation.

Reports in a section of media on Saturday claimed that the ED had summoned the CM's son, Vivek Kiran Vijayan, in February 2023 for questioning in connection with the Life Mission case.

The summons, issued by then ED Assistant Director P K Anand in Kochi, directed him to appear on February 14, 2023.

The Life Mission project involves the construction of apartments in Wadakkancherry, Thrissur, funded by the UAE Red Crescent for families affected by the 2018 Kerala floods.

It was alleged that Unitac Builders, which undertook the project, paid a commission of Rs 4.5 crore to middlemen, including state representatives.

M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the CM, was earlier arrested in connection with the case.