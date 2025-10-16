Congress alleges 'disproportionate growth' in assets of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's wife

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday alleged that there was "disproportionate" growth in the assets of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's wife Anamika Gautam, and said that the ruling party leader must clarify on this as it "appears to be a case of massive corruption".

The opposition party called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

There was no immediate reaction from Dubey, his wife or the BJP on the Congress' allegations.

Citing a case before the Lokpal over the growth in movable and immovable assets owned by Dubey's wife as mentioned in his election affidavits over the years, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged there was no consistency between her income and assets over the years.

"On May 24, 2025, a complaint was filed before the Lokpal regarding the property of Nishikant Dubey ji's wife. On July 24, 2025, an order is issued, in which the Lokpal bench directed Nishikant Dubey to respond within four weeks," she said, adding that there was no clarity on whether a reply had been given or what the result of the complaint was.

Quoting the details furnished by Dubey in his election affidavits since 2009, she said that in 2009, his wife Gautam had movable assets worth Rs 50 lakh, while she did not have any immovable assets then.

In the 2014 election affidavit, Dubey mentioned his wife’s movable assets worth Rs 1.03 crore, while she had accumulated immovable assets worth Rs 5.53 crores, Shrinate alleged.

In 2019, her movable assets had gone up to Rs 3.72 crore, while her immovable assets had gone up to Rs 9.35 crore, making the total assets worth Rs 13.06 crore, she further alleged.

In 2024, her total assets grew to about Rs 31.32 crore, she claimed.

Shrinate said the BJP and Dubey must come clean on this as it appears to be a case of "disproportionate" assets and "massive corruption".

She claimed that Dubey could also lose the membership of the Lok Sabha on this issue. Shrinate also raised questions about the transparent functioning of the Lokpal.