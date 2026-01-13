Congress alleges illegal teacher transfers in Rajasthan ahead of exams, demands rollback

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday alleged large-scale irregularities in the transfer of school principals and lecturers by the state education department, claiming the exercise violated Election Commission's directions related to those involved in SIR.

The exercise would also adversely affect students with examinations just a month away, it said.

Addressing a press conference here, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said over 6,500 lecturers were transferred recently despite clear instructions that no personnel engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise should be moved without prior approval.

He alleged that around 30-35 per cent of the transferred lecturers were deployed for SIR work and that the transfer list was issued without mandatory clearance from the Election Commission, rendering it "illegal".

Dotasra said the government issued a fresh order in haste on Monday after protests by teachers' unions, directing that staff engaged in SIR should not be relieved and that those who had already joined at new postings be sent back.

He claimed this would result in duplication of staff at some schools and vacancies at others, disrupting academic work and practical examinations currently underway.

"Nearly 2,000 to 2,500 posts will see double postings, while an equal number of schools will be left without lecturers at a crucial time," Dotasra alleged, adding that some science lecturers had been assigned charge of practical exams in 10-12 schools simultaneously.

He accused the BJP government in the state of running a "transfer industry" driven by corruption.

Questioning the timing of the transfers, Dotasra said moving teachers barely a month before the main examinations would harm students' futures. He demanded that the entire transfer list be cancelled and transfers allowed only after the academic session ends or at its beginning.

The Congress leader also criticised the state government over its recruitment claims, alleging that several promised recruitments were being repeatedly announced without timely completion.

There was no immediate response from the state government to the allegations.