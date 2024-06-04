Congress alleges irregularities in counting for Jaipur Rural seat

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress on Tuesday alleged irregularities in the counting of votes for Jaipur Rural seat and demanded recounting.

According to the Election Commission of India's data, BJP candidate Rao Rajendra Singh is leading in the seat with a margin of 5896 votes.

Congress candidate Anil Chopra and his supporters alleged irregularities in counting.

"Contest on Jaipur Rural seat has become very close. The result is in our favour but due to the possibility of some kind of political pressure, I am reaching Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha counting place- Commerce College with the workers," Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra posted on X "The way the administration has worked under pressure in the close contest in Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency raises many questions. The counting process is under suspicion and complaints are being made to the Election Commission by the candidate and the party," Dotasra said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot alleged that the process of counting was under suspicion.

"Many questions are being raised on the counting of postal ballots and stopping the result raises many doubts. I demand from the Election Commission that re-counting should be done on this seat with transparency," Pilot posted on X.