Congress alleges its workers assaulted, vehicles vandalised during Nyay Yatra in Assam

North Lakhimpur, Jan 20 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday alleged that its workers were assaulted, their vehicles vandalised and banners torn in Assam's North Lakhimpur town, through which the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra proceeded.

State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that on Friday night all hoardings and posters put up to welcome the Yatra in the town were torn and party members who had gone to put up the banners were beaten up.

"Two vehicles used by the party to carry the displays were also damaged by miscreants, who also threatened Congress workers of dire consequences if they did not leave at once," he alleged.

"We have filed two police complaints -- one over beating our workers and damaging the vehicles, and the other over tearing up the posters," he said.

Borah claimed that the car in which the miscreants arrived at the spot belonged to a person who is known to be close to the local BJP MLA.

The Congress also shared a video of some persons tearing down posters with Congress leaders' photos. PTI could not verify the authenticity of the video independently.

Congress leader Bharat Narah said that never in the political history of Assam had anyone witnessed "rival parties" damaging banners and posters.

Narah, who heads the media committee of the Assam Congress, also alleged that the BJP-led state government has been creating hurdles for the Yatra, trying to prevent people from participating in it.

"We have reports that batteries of boats were removed. Fuel depots have run dry to ensure that people cannot come with their vehicles," he said.

"But we want to tell them that nothing can prevent the success of the Yatra," he asserted.

The Nyay Yatra, being conducted on bus and foot, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states. It commenced in Manipur on January 14 and is slated to culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. PTI SSG SSG SOM