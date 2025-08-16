Congress alleges Kerala CM acted 'unconstitutionally' in Vigilance case

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 16 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Saturday hit out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the reported critical remarks made against him by a Vigilance Court here while rejecting the clean chit given by the state anti-corruption agency to senior IPS officer M R Ajith Kumar in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan claimed that the Vigilance court's verdict clearly stated that the CM had acted "unconstitutionally".

Vijayan has no moral right to continue as the Chief Minister, he told reporters here.

The LoP further said, according to the court's observation, officials revealed that the investigation report was certified by the Chief Minister.

The judiciary's critical obervations make it clear that CM Vijayan's interventions were "illegal", he added.

He recalled that former UDF minister K M Mani had resigned over an indirect observation by the court in the alleged bar bribery scam.

"Does Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the protest against him at that time, have nothing to say about this direct remark by the court?" Satheesan asked.

A special court here on Thursday rejected the clean chit given by the vigilance bureau to Ajithkumar, who is now serving as Excise Commissioner, in connection with a complaint accusing him of amassing disproportionate assets, saying a prima facie case was made out to proceed further with the matter.

Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge Manoj A rejected the report submitted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), saying the probe was "not conducted fairly and properly" and it was initiated "for name's sake" to save Ajithkumar from the "clutches of law".

All the procedures were violated "only to save an individual officer", it said, adding that there was "no meaningful and effective enquiry".

The court was also of the view that facts of the case point towards "an invisible penetration by someone into the enquiry that leads to the preparation of a report favourable to the suspected officer".

