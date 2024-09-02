Congress alleges Oberoi holding Delhi mayor's post despite term ending, submits memorandum to L-G

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Alleging that Shelly Oberoi is holding her post as Delhi mayor despite her term ending in April, a Congress delegation led by its city unit chief Devender Yadav met Lt Governor VK Saxena on Monday and submitted a memorandum.

It is the turn of a Scheduled Caste (SC) member to hold the post of mayor in the third year of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). But AAP has not held elections to the post, depriving an SC candidate of their turn, a statement cited Yadav as saying.

Yadav brought to Saxena's notice that, according to Section 35 of the MCD Act, an SC member of the House should be elected as mayor by April in the third year.

"However, the incumbent mayor continues to illegally occupy the position till date and, therefore, all decisions taken by her after March 31, 2024, would be illegal and challengeable in the court," he said.

Yadav claimed that the lieutenant governor assured the delegation of appropriate action in the appointment of a mayor from the SC community.

Oberoi is the first mayor of the reunified MCD and has been in the post since February 2023. PTI NIT SZM