Congress alleges recruitment irregularities in Tripura University, urges Pradhan to order probe

Agartala, Jun 3 (PTI) Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Tuesday wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking a high-level inquiry into alleged irregularities in recruitments at Tripura University.

Roy Barman alleged that Vice Chancellor Ganga Prasad Prasain and Registrar Dipak Sharma were indulging in corruption in recruitment for teaching and non-teaching staff at the central varsity.

"They have flooded Tripura University with underqualified and ineligible outsiders, depriving genuine candidates from Tripura. Most shamefully, the vice chancellor has recruited his son as an engineer at the varsity, depriving all the bright locals," he alleged in the letter.

He said the issue was discussed in the assembly, and it was assured that an investigation would be started.

A case of corruption was also lodged with the local police, Roy Barman said.

Urging Pradhan to suspend the vice chancellor, he sought a high-level inquiry committee to probe the alleged irregularities.

"This is the public sentiment of Tripura and it requires immediate intervention of the UGC, Ministry of Education, Governor and Chief Minister of the state," he said.

An official of the varsity rejected the allegations as baseless.

"Some persons with vested interests turned hostile when their unlawful desires were not fulfilled," he said. PTI PS SOM