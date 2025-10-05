Congress alleges 'scam' in medical purchases in Uttarakhand, demands high-level probe

Dehradun, Oct 5 (PTI) The Uttarakhand unit of Congress levelled allegations of a "scam" against the state government, accusing the health department of purchasing vein detector machines at prices significantly higher than their cost, and claimed that medical equipment previously bought are lying unused at hospitals.

The Congress demanded a high-level investigation into the "scam", blaming the actions of Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

Uttarakhand's Director General of Health, Sunita Tamta, however, rubbished the allegations, saying all machines have been purchased as per rules and equipment bought before have been installed at hospitals.

State Congress president Karan Mahara claimed that a total order of Rs 5,81,42,686.25 (Rs 5.81 crore) has been placed for the purchase of the vein detector machines.

He said the health department grants permission to purchase any equipment after checking the bidder's documents, then asks it to provide a demo, and later the machine is tested at Coronation Hospital in Dehradun.

However, he claimed that the vein detector machine failed its test at Coronation Hospital, after which it was sent for a retest to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, which approved it.

In a statement here, the Congress leader alleged that the state-approved procedure for purchasing the vein detector machine was ignored.

The equipment was only passed by AIIMS, Rishikesh, where an ongoing probe by the CBI is looking into alleged irregularities in its admission process related to medical equipment and purchase of medicines, he claimed.

"The market price of a vein detector machine ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000, but the health department has decided to purchase a stand for Rs 4.5 lakh. So, the cost of one machine, including the stand, is now approximately Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh." Mahara alleged that similarly, CT scan and MRI machines, which were purchased at "crores of rupees" a year and a half ago, are "gathering dust in hospitals and have not yet been installed".

After the purchase of the machines, the bidding company is responsible for their maintenance for two years, but one and a half years have already passed without any machine use, he claimed.

The Congress leader also said Rs 60 crore was paid to purchase MRI machines from a Chinese company by ignoring the required standards. Indian competitors were denied a chance, which goes against the government's "Make in India" stance, he added.

"Who is responsible if machines worth crores of rupees are purchased and patients are not even able to benefit from them?" he said.

Mahara said a cath lab building was constructed in Haldwani in Nainital district for Rs 2 crore, but within six months, "it began leaking".

Nainital BJP MP and former state health minister Ajay Bhatt has also made the allegations and written a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the matter, he said.

Accusing the state government of being deeply mired in corruption, Mahara said that a high-level investigation should be conducted immediately into the "scams" that have come under the watch of Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

If a probe is not ordered, a widespread movement will be launched across the state, he added.

In a statement issued here, State Director General of Health, Dr Sunita Tamta, dismissed the Congress's allegations as "completely baseless and unfounded." She said the vein detectors were bought as per the demands in the districts and prescribed standards.

Tamta said, "The technical specifications of the vein detectors were determined by an expert committee. Following the approval of the Central Purchase Committee, a tender was publicly published on the GeM (Government e-Marketplace) portal.

"The successful bidder was technically vetted by an expert committee from AIIMS, Rishikesh, and the committee evaluated the rates obtained on the GeM portal through a market survey. The advance purchase process is ongoing." Tamta added that five CT scan machines were purchased for five district hospitals, which were installed last year. All machines were purchased through an open tender from the World Bank, and hospitals are already using them, she said.

She further said 965 CT scans have been performed in Chamoli so far, and approximately 1,500 in Bageshwar. PTI DPT SKY SKY