Congress alleges scam in MP police constable recruitment exam, seeks judicial probe

Bhopal, Aug 6 (PTI) Congress MLAs on Wednesday protested against the alleged scam in the Madhya Pradesh police constable recruitment exam in the assembly premises here and demanded a judicial inquiry.

The legislators, led by the leader of the opposition, Umang Singhar, raised slogans in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. Some of them were wearing khaki uniforms to highlight the alleged irregularities in the exam.

Singhar alleged that dummy candidates solved question papers in place of genuine ones.

Speaking to reporters, Singhar demanded an impartial judicial inquiry and strict punishment for culprits.

He accused the state BJP government of shielding corruption and sabotaging the fair selection process. PTI MAS NSK