Congress, allies believe Pakistan more, ignore feelings of Indians: Modi

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Congress and its allies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said they trusted Pakistan more whenever a terrorist attack took place but never paid heed to the feelings of the citizens of the country.

Responding to a debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Modi said the Congress and its allies have a history of not trusting the inherent strength of India and its armed forces, but they reached out to separatists in Kashmir.

"Whom did they believe? Pakistan used to attack our borders, they used to send across terrorists and then Pakistan would shrug off its responsibility, it never took any responsibility. They had such love for Pakistan that they used to believe Pakistan immediately," the prime minister said.

"Pakistan used to say terror attacks will take place and talks will also take place. They even went to the extent to believe that if Pakistan is saying, it must be true," he said.

Modi said Kashmir was burning in the fire of terrorism, but the Congress government did not believe the common man.

"They used to trust the Hurriyat, they used to trust the separatists, they used to believe those who carried the Pakistani flag," he said.

The prime minister said when India carried out surgical strikes on terrorism, and air strikes, the Congress and its allies did not believe the armed forces, they trusted the claims of the enemy.

Modi said the opposition possessed an amazing magnetic power to lap up every word spoken against India and amplify it across the country.