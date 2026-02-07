Congress always opposes India's economic growth: BJP slams Ramesh's remarks on India-US deal

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday said India has "firmly protected" its agriculture and dairy sectors under the interim trade agreement with the US and accused the Congress of running a propaganda campaign to create "suspicion and confusion" among the people.

The ruling party asserted that the India-US trade framework will "significantly" benefit the country and slammed the Congress for claiming that the odds are "stacked heavily against India", alleging that the opposition party always opposed the country's economic growth.

The BJP's response came after the Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the interim trade agreement, claiming that under the deal, the odds are stacked heavily against India, and all the "huglomacy and photo-ops" have not amounted to much.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh also mocked the prime minister with the phrase "Naam Narender, Kaam Surrender", citing a White House release that said Washington will now monitor whether India is importing oil from Russia.

Rejecting the criticism, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said India has firmly protected its interests in the agriculture and dairy sectors with complete maturity and unwavering resolve under Modi's leadership.

"In simpler terms, those which have been protected include wheat, rice, sugar, pulses, millets, sorghum, pearl millet and dairy products," he told reporters at the BJP headquarters.

He said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has spelt out the details of the India-US trade agreement framework.

"After this, there is no room left for any suspicion or confusion which the opposition parties are consistently propagating," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

Calling the agreement a very "happy and auspicious" moment for the country, Trivedi used a cricketing analogy, saying India has "hit a six" by securing a trade deal with the US after signing trade agreements with the UAE, Australia, the UK, Nordic countries such as Switzerland and Norway, and the European Union.

Hitting back at Ramesh, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that the Congress is clearly uncomfortable with India emerging as a global deal-maker under Modi's leadership.

"Why does Congress always oppose the progress of India's MSMEs, farmers, and the growth of the Indian economy?" Bhandari said in a post on X.

"Congress cannot digest that under PM Narendra Modi, India has sealed both the 'Mother of all Deals' with the EU and now the 'Father of all Deals' with the USA, creating a USD 30-trillion economic opportunity for our farmers, exporters, and MSMEs," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the agreement will significantly benefit the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), farmers and fishermen, while creating new employment opportunities for women and youngsters across the country.

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has reached a framework for an interim trade agreement with the United States, opening access to a nearly USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters," the BJP MP said.

Patra said a major outcome of the framework is the reduction of reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, along with a zero-tariff access in key sectors, such as generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds and aircraft parts.

"Together, these steps strengthen India's export competitiveness, boost 'Make in India' and expand opportunities for sectors ranging from textiles and leather to chemicals, machinery and artisanal products," he said.

The BJP leader also emphasised that India's sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors have been fully protected, ensuring that farmers' interests and rural livelihoods remain secure even as global trade expands.

"This agreement reflects the growing strength of India-US economic partnership and a shared commitment to sustainable growth, innovation and prosperity for our people as we move forward on the path of Viksit Bharat," he said. PTI PK RHL