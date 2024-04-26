Congress and its allies want to lay foundation of India's division on religious lines: Adityanath

Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI) Citing the controversy around the inheritance tax and wealth redistribution, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the INDIA bloc and its constituent Congress want to lay the foundation of the country's division on religious lines.

Adityanath accused opposition parties of trying to rob the hard-earned wealth of people, “reintroduce personal laws” and “resurrect the Maoist insurgency”.

Addressing the media at his official residence here, the chief minister termed the Congress manifesto as harmful for the country and said it was necessary that the opposition be thwarted by the people in the ongoing elections.

Adityanath said the BJP began its campaign with the slogan of ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, and highlighted the development works, good governance and improved security under the government.

“But just before the first phase (of polls), the manifesto of Congress, the most important constituent of the INDI alliance, was announced. The contents of the manifesto bode danger for India which is the world's largest democracy,” he said.

While the BJP was initially campaigning on welfare and development issues, the Congress manifesto drew the attention of the BJP, the chief minister said.

Adityanath cited the recent remarks by Sam Pitroda, the Ranganath Misra Commission, the Sachar Committee report and the Muslim reservation in Karnataka as he targeted the Congress over the recent controversies on inheritance tax and redistribution of wealth.

“Congress’ comments on inheritance tax is also a dangerous indication,” he said.

Adityanath said Congress has claimed that it will conduct a survey of people’s wealth. “The party’s manifesto mentions this,” he said.

“Firstly, they want to lay the foundation of dividing the country along religious lines. Secondly, those who have accumulated some wealth, built a property… and mothers and sisters who purchase jewellery, they (Congress) will take them under their control. They will take half of the inherited wealth,” Adityanath said.

Thirdly, they have claimed to reintroduce personal laws and ‘triple talaq’, he said.

“Any party that intends to take the country towards issues that were the basis of the Partition, then it will definitely be opposed.

“In India, Naxalism is close to finished. But if there are attempts to resurrect Naxalism and Maoism in the country, it will be strongly opposed. BJP will never accept it,” he said.

The government is acting strictly against corruption but if the common man is harassed and there are attempts to rob his hard-earned wealth, then the BJP will not accept it, Adityanath said.

“Congress and its allies are working towards Talibanisation of the country’s politics,” he said.

This is why the BJP is drawing the people’s attention towards such issues, Adityanath added.

The chief minister said the people have an opportunity to stop the opposition’s plan and their votes could be crucial in deciding the country’s future. PTI SAB SKY SKY