Congress and NCP (SP) target government, invoke Gandhian values

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) With Maharashtra assembly elections looming, Congress and NCP (SP) targeted the policies of the Central and Mahayuti governments on Wednesday by organising "long marches" in Mumbai commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Hitting back, senior BJP leader and Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, sarcastically asked the Opposition to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's wish to dissolve Congress since its utility is over.

NCP (SP) leaders, led by Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule and Maharashtra party unit chief Jayant Patil, marched from the Gandhi statue near Mantralaya to the statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and later walked to the Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) released a charge sheet against the Mahayuti government, highlighting the shifting of industries from the state and the "collapse" of law and order ahead of assembly elections.

Mumbai Congress leaders, led by city unit president Varsha Gaikwad, walked from Mahatma Gandhi's statue to Lal Bahadur Shastri's statue in the Colaba area of south Mumbai.

Maharashtra AICC in charge Ramesh Chennithala said those who indulge in the politics of religion should understand Gandhiji's ideology of social harmony and brotherhood, and adopt Gandhian values.

Chennithala, Gaikwad, Maharashtra Congress unit president Nana Patole and other leaders visited Mani Bhavan, Mahatma Gandhi’s Mumbai headquarters for about 17 years from 1917 to 1934.

"Everyone respects Gandhiji. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should think whether Gandhiji's ideals were followed during his tenure," Chennithala told reporters.

He said only Gandhian principles can save the world.

"What is happening today between Iran and Israel is being discussed worldwide. In such times, Gandhi's ideals and the path of non-violence becomes very important. Those who play politics in the name of caste and religion should follow the path shown by Gandhi," Chennithala said.

He alleged that PM Modi often takes the name of Mahatma Gandhi but doesn't follow his path of non-violence.

"Modi is working to divide people in the name of caste and religion which is not in the interest of India. Modi should adopt Gandhiji's ideals which are crucial for the development and progress of the country," Chennithala added.

The Congress leader accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of hurriedly announcing decisions difficult to implement as assembly elections are around the corner.

He said the people are watching the state government's desparation for votes.

Patole dismissed reports of disagreements in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress, over sharing of seats for the upcoming electoral contest.

He dared the Mahayuti alliance of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP to declare their chief ministerial face for elections, likely to be held in November.

"The BJP government has set records in corruption and looted Maharashtra over the last ten years. Employees are not paid (salaries), farmers awaiting compensation for crop loss while inflation skyrocketed," Patole alleged.

He claimed the BJP had conceded defeat even before fighting. "People will dislodge this anti-Shivaji Maharaj, anti-Maharashtra government from power in elections and elect MVA to power," Patole added.

NCP (SP) state unit president Jayant Patil said the "charge sheet" against the Mahayuti government highlights the shifting of industries from the state and the "collapse" of law and order.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) launched a campaign focusing on ten critical areas including the "economic decline of Maharashtra, flight of industries, and women's safety".

"We are launching the 'Hakk Magtoy Maharashtra' (state demanding rights) campaign across the state. We stand united to create a charge sheet against the Maharashtra government," Patil told reporters. PTI MR GK NSK