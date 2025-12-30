Congress and NCP (SP) to contest separately in Nagpur civic polls

Nagpur, Dec 30 (PTI) Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents, the Congress and NCP (SP) will contest the Nagpur municipal corporation elections separately, with the Sharad Pawar-led party accusing the ally of not allocating 15 seats.

Nagpur NCP (SP) president Duneshwar Pethe claimed on Tuesday that discussions continued with Congress leaders until Monday night. However, later the leaders stopped responding to our phone calls, which indicated that they do not want to forge an alliance, he told PTI Videos.

Pethe said the NCP (SP) had initially demanded 25 seats but eventually agreed to contest 15 seats; still, Congress ignored our demand, he added.

"It seems the Congress wants to help the BJP and decided against allying with us", the NCP (SP) leader alleged.

In the last election held for the 151-member Nagpur civic body in 2017, the BJP had won 108 seats, the Congress 28, BSP 10, Shiv Sena (undivided) 2, and NCP (undivided) one seat.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held on January 15, and the votes will be counted the next day. The deadline for filing nominations is Tuesday, while January 2 is the last date for withdrawal, and the final list of candidates will be published on January 3. PTI CLS NSK