Congress announces candidates for Bodoland council polls in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 31 (PTI) Opposition Congress on Sunday declared its second list of nine candidates, taking the total number of nominated contestants to 40 in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), polling for which will take place on September 22.
The Congress on Saturday night released the list of 31 candidates out of a total of 40 constituencies for the upcoming elections in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
On Sunday evening, the Congress issued the second list of candidates for the remaining nine constituencies.
Some of the candidates from the first list are Ranchana Basumatary, Rananjay Narzary, Kwrwm Mushahry, Sahar Ali, Dwimu Roje, Matilal Basumatary, Sunil Narzary, Rajib Basumatary, Enos Iswary, Amoiyo Narzary, Agostin Narzary, Abhinash Brahma, Safiur Rahman, Buddhadev Phadangary, Jagadish Madahi, Bubul Das and Dharmeswar Baro.
In the second list, Sahen Chandra Brahma, Abu Bakkar Ali, Rafikul Islam Sheikh, Mohini Mohan Basumatary, Sanjib Warie, Binimoy Basumatary, Zamser Ali, Bhebendra Nath Swargiary and Petrus Bagh have found their names.
The BTC is currently ruled by NDA constituent United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), which is seeking a second consecutive term in office.
On the other hand, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is contesting the polls, seeking to return to power after a gap of one term.
Although UPPL is a member of the NDA, BJP is also contesting the BTC polls independently and is looking to form the government for the first time in the council area.
The last date of filing nominations for BTC polls is September 2, while the documents will be scrutinised on September 4. The candidates can withdraw their applications till September 6.
The election for 40 BTC constituencies will take place on September 22, and the votes will be counted on September 26.
If there is any requirement for repolling in any constituency, it will be held on September 24.
The total number of voters in the constituencies spread across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts is 26,57,937, including 13,23,399 men, 13,34,521 women and 17 others.
The polling will be held across 3,359 polling stations on September 22.