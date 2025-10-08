Congress announces Naveen Yadav as its candidate for Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Telangana on Wednesday announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate for the November 11 bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here.
AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal issued a statement announcing Naveen Yadav's candidature.
Yadav had contested the 2014 Telangana assembly polls on behalf of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and as an independent in the 2018 elections. Yadav (41) had joined Congress in 2023.
Significantly, a police case was registered against Naveen Yadav recently for allegedly distributing printed e-EPICs without holograms at an event here.
The bypoll is necessitated due to demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath following a heart attack in June this year.