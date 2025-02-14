Congress announces organisational changes; brings old faces

New Delhi: In a major organisational revamp, the Congress on Friday appointed former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as general secretary in-charge of Punjab and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain as general secretary for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Overall, the party replaced six general secretaries and in-charges, including heavyweights Sipak Babaria and Mohan Prakash and appointed two new general secretaries and nine in-charges.

The development takes place two days after a NewsDrum’s story titled – Congress revamp: Is it a Herculean task for Rahul Gandhi or will ad-hocism rule?

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil was made the in-charge of party affairs in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, and Karnataka Congress veteran was appointed the in-charge of Haryana, while former Rajasthan minister Harish Chaudhary was appointed the in-charge for Madhya Pradesh.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's confidante Krishna Alla Varu, K Raju and Meenakshi Natarajan have been appointed AICC in-charges for election-bound Bihar, Jharkhand and Telangana respectively.

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu will handle the party's affairs in Odisha while former Goa chief Girish Chodankar will be in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Saptgiri Sankar Ulaka has been given the charge of party affairs in Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim and Nagaland.

"The party appreciates the contribution of general secretaries and in-charges - Dipak Babaria, Mohan Prakash, Bharat Sinh Solanki, Rajeev Shukla, Ajoy Kumar and Devendra Yadav," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.