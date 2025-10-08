Congress announces Pramod Jain as its candidate for upcoming Anta Assembly by-poll in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday announced Pramod Jain as its candidate for the upcoming Anta Assembly by-poll.
In a message posted on X, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the Congress party nominating Shri Pramod Jain Bhaya Ji as the Congress candidate for the Anta Assembly by-poll." Dotasra also expressed confidence in Jain's ability to connect with voters.
Baran district's Anta Assembly constituency, which fell vacant after disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, will go to by-poll next month. He was convicted in a 20-year-old case, which involved pointing a pistol at an SDM.
Voting will take place on November 11 and counting will be held on November 14. Nomination will start from 13 October, he last date for filing nominations is October 21 and the last date for withdrawal is October 27.
Of the total 200 seats, the ruling BJP has 118 seats, Congress 66, independents eight, Bharat Adivasi Party four, BSP two and Rashtriya Lok Dal one.