Congress announces protest against Kerala police over custody torture case

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 5 (PTI) The Congress on Friday announced plans to launch a direct protest against five police officers accused of allegedly torturing Youth Congress leader V S Sujith while in custody at a police station in central Kerala two years ago.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, who visited Sujith at his residence, said the accused officers would not be allowed to wear their uniforms again.

“Usually, we act within a framework in protest activities. But we are breaking that frame in this case. The Congress party will respond in a way Kerala has never seen before. If the government maintains its stance that action has already been taken, the party will not allow these policemen to step out of their houses in uniform,” Satheesan said.

He added that the party would soon decide the future course of protests, but would give the government a reasonable time to act.

“Those police personnel should not think they can come out of their houses in uniform again. Even if we have to go to jail, we will not allow them to continue in service. We are ready for that,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress staged a protest march to the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in Thrissur.

Around 50 activists were blocked by police in front of the office. Protesters wore masks printed with the faces of the accused officers and later held a symbolic lunch at the site.

State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar told media that following the resurfacing of CCTV footage showing Sujith being assaulted, the police began re-examining the case.

“We will not permit custodial torture. Strict action will be taken, and steps will be taken so that such incidents do not occur again,” he said.

Sujith was taken into custody on April 5, 2023, after questioning police officials who were allegedly threatening his friends on the roadside.

He was allegedly assaulted inside the Kunnamkulam police station by five policemen.

After a two-year legal battle, Sujith obtained the CCTV footage through the Right to Information Act. A magistrate court has since registered a case against the officers and initiated trial proceedings.