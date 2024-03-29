Advertisment
National

Congress announces three more candidates from Karnataka including Ballari

NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Bengaluru, Mar 28 (PTI) The Congress on Friday announced three more candidates, including Sandur MLA E Thukaram for the Ballari Lok Sabha constituency.

The party has named Sunil Bose, Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa's son, as its Chamarajanagar LS candidate.

"Bose has been in politics for the past 20 years and hence is eligible to get a Congress ticket," a close confidant of Mahadevappa told PTI.

The party announced that it would be fielding All India Youth Congress General Secretary Raksha Ramaiah as its Chikkaballapura candidate, a Congress office-bearer said.

The party, however, has remained indecisive about Kolar, which has become a vexatious issue.

Amid strong speculation that the party is keen on fielding Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa's son-in-law Chikka Peddanna, five legislators, including two ministers, threatened to quit.

Alarmed by the rebellion over this issue, Congress has not yet named the candidate yet. PTI GMS ANE

