Congress anti-Dalit, spirit of appeasement embedded in its conscience: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday accused the Congress of being anti-Dalit, saying atrocities against the community were at its peak during the grand old party's tenure.

Sharma made these remarks during a rally in Alwar district's Ramgarh constituency, where bypolls will be held on November 13.

"The Congress has always been anti-Dalit. It always talks about appeasement. Does Prime Minister Narendra Modi look at caste and religion when he gives the Samman Nidhi? But the spirit of appeasement has been embedded in the Congress' conscience since 1947," he said.

He also alleged that cow smuggling incidents were common during the Congress government.

"They ran bulldozers on cowsheds and removed idols, including Shivlings, using a drill in Alwar. A 15-year-old girl with speech and hearing disabilities was molested and dumped on a flyover in Alwar. When the BJP made it an issue and the accused started getting identified, the Congress government called it an accident," Sharma charged.

When a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry was ordered, the police cleaned up the flyover to destroy evidence, he further alleged.

Sharma also claimed that his government, which took charge last December, worked to deliver on the promises made during the elections.

The government will provide a detailed account of the work done after it completes a year in office, he said.

The chief minister also alleged that the Congress had cheated youngsters by leaking question papers of competitive examinations.

Earlier, during a road show in Dausa in support of party candidate Jagmohan Meena, Sharma said the BJP-led state government had implemented schemes for the welfare of youngsters, farmers, women and the working class by working on every point of its manifesto.

He said the Delhi-Mumbai corridor passing through Dausa would change the fate of the district and Rajasthan and write a new chapter of development.

The chief minister also gave an account of the progress of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and the impact it would have on farmers.

He said he hailed from a farmer family and understood the farmers' pain and suffering.

"To find a permanent solution to their problem of drinking water and irrigation, we have signed an agreement related to the very important ERCP for districts in eastern Rajasthan, including Dausa. The foundation stone of the project will be laid next month," Sharma said.

Once this project takes shape, there will be no shortage of water for drinking and irrigation, he claimed.

Bypolls will be held in the Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh assembly constituencies on November 13 and the results declared on November 23. PTI SDA SZM