Congress anti-Hindu, does not care about country: PM Modi in Telangana rally

Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) Slamming the Congress party and claiming that it is anti-Hindu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the grand old party knows that religion-based reservations are anti-Constitutional and Babasaheb Ambedkar had also opposed it.

Addressing an election rally at Narayanpet in Telangana, Modi claimed that Congress neither cares about Hindus nor this country, and that it is against Hindus and wants to make Hindus second-class citizens.

"Congress divides the country in the name of religion and caste. Congress knows that reservations based on religion are anti-constitutional. Congress also knows that Babasaheb Ambedkar opposed it,” he said.

Attacking the Congress government in Telangana, Modi said he spoke about double R (RR) tax in the state, without taking any names, but Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been giving explanations in the media indicating who is associated with it.

Modi further hit out at the Congress saying that the advisor of 'shahzade' (referring to Rahul Gandhi) described South Indian people as looking like Africans, which the PM claimed implied that Telangana people look like Africans.

“You know why, because he doesn’t like your skin colour. Now Congress will decide based on skin colour who is African and who is Indian," he further claimed. PTI SJR GDK SJR ANE