Congress appeasement caused India's partition, accuses Rajasthan Chief Minister

Bikaner, Aug 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday accused the Congress of dividing the country for political motives in 1947, leading to immense violence and displacement of lakhs of people.

Speaking at a seminar held in Bikaner's Nal to observe the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, he said it was the Congress' appeasement that caused the country's partition.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is being observed on August 14 every year since 2021, to commemorate the suffering of people during the country's partition in 1947.

Sharma said that despite foreign invasions, India's leaders fought for the country's independence.

"Leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Dr BR Ambedkar had opposed the partition. Due to Congress' political agenda, the country was divided on religious lines, which turned several people into refugees in their own land," he said.

Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he secured justice for persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh through the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He also applauded the Prime Minister for revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the country's unity.

The chief minister highlighted India's progress under Modi's leadership, noting that the country's economy has risen from 11th to 4th position globally and will soon become the third-largest economy.

He urged the people to support indigenous products to create local employment and boost the economy, following the principles of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's 'Antyodaya'.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was also present at the seminar, shared his thoughts on the partition's impact on Bikaner. He appreciated Sharma's decision to engage with the people of Bikaner to remember the painful experience of the partition, which "still lives in the memories of the survivors".

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara and other leaders of the party were also present.