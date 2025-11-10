Congress appoints AICC observers for selection of DCC chiefs in Andhra, TN, HP, J-K

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday appointed AICC observers for the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The appointment of observers for the selection of DCC chiefs comes as part of the Congress' 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan'.

Kharge appointed 25 observers for Andhra Pradesh, 38 for Tamil Nadu, 12 for Himachal Pradesh and 21 for Jammu and Kashmir.

The 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' is a process to entrust dedicated, high-performing workers with greater responsibility, according to party leaders.

DCC chiefs in several states have been appointed as part of this process aimed at strengthening the party organisation. PTI ASK ARI