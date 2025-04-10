Congress appoints Anil Jaihind as chairman of AICC OBC department

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday appointed Anil Jaihind as the chairman of AICC OBC department, replacing Captain Ajay Singh Yadav (retired).

Jaihind belongs to Bihar and is a social activist.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Dr Anil Jaihind (Dr Anil Kumar Yadav) as the chairman of AICC OBC Department with immediate effect, the party said in a statement.

The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing chairman, Captain Ajay Singh Yadav (retd.), it said.

In another organisational change, the Congress president relieved Alok Sharma of his responsibilities as AICC secretary attached to the general secretary in-charge, Punjab, with immediate effect.

He will continue as an AICC media panelist, the party said.