Congress appoints Baghel, Shivakumar as observers for Assam polls, Pilot for Kerala

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday appointed former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as senior party observers for the Assam Assembly polls, while former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has been named as a senior observer for the election in Kerala.

Karnataka minister K J George, Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi and party leader Kanhaiya Kumar have been appointed as observers for the Kerala Assembly polls, along with Pilot.

Besides Baghel and Shivakumar, Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey will also be an observer for the Assam polls.

For the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly polls, senior party leader Mukul Wasnik and Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy have been made senior observers, along with Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin.

Sudip Roy Burman, Shakeel Ahmad Khan and Prakash Joshi have been appointed as senior observers for the West Bengal Assembly election by the Congress.

Polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry would be held in the next few months as the tenures of their respective assemblies are due to end in May and June.