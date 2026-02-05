Congress appoints former CM Okram Ibobi Singh as its Manipur unit chief

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday appointed former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh as its Manipur unit chief, replacing K Meghachandra.

The party appointed Meghachandra as the new Congress Legislature Party Leader (CLP) with K Ranjit Singh as his deputy. Ibobi Singh was the CLP till now.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed the president, working presidents, treasurer, leader and deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party and chairpersons of the election and campaign committee of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, a party release said.

While Ibobi Singh was named Manipur Congress chief, K Meghachandra was appointed the Congress Legislature Party leader with K Ranjit Singh as his deputy. Victor Keishing and Manga Vaiphei have been appointed as working presidents, the party said.

While Md. Fajur Rahim has been named treasurer, Th. Lokeshwar Singh was appointed the chairperson of the campaign committee, according to the statement. Moirangthem Okendro was appointed the chairperson of the Election Committee.

"The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing president and CLP Leader Keisham Meghachandra and Shri Okram Ibobi Singh," it added.

The appointments come a day after BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh became the 13th chief minister of Manipur, nearly a year after the resignation of BJP leader N Biren Singh following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state, leading to the imposition of President's Rule.

The 62-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan, hours after the President's rule was revoked in the violence-hit Manipur.

BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho took oath as the deputy chief ministers of Manipur.

The formation of the new government comes at a time when the strife-torn state is trying to move forward towards normalcy.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands become homeless. PTI ASK NSD NSD