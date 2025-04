Patna, Apr 20 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday appointed Jitender Gupta as treasurer of the party's state unit.

A letter to this effect was issued by K C Venugopal, the party's national general secretary, on Sunday.

"Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Jitender Gupta as treasurer of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) with immediate effect," the letter said.

Gupta had previously as well held the post of treasurer of the BPCC.