Congress appoints office-bearers for various posts in its Andhra Pradesh unit

Amaravati/New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appointed 13 vice presidents, 37 general secretaries, district presidents and others for the party's wing in Andhra Pradesh.

Vice presidents included K Sathyanarayana, Kolanukonda Shivaji, S Martin Luther, M Surya Nayak, S Prakasam and others.

"Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of vice presidents, general secretaries, presidents of the district/city Congress committees and heads of various cells of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee," said AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in a release.

Andhra Pradesh general secretaries include M Mohan Rao, V Sanjeeva Reddy, Allabakash, V Rakada Eliza and S Sankar, among others.

Similarly, district presidents include P Hari Kumara Raju for West Godavari district, followed by TK Visweswara Reddy (East Godavari district), C Vijaya Kumar (Guntur) and B Kiran (NTR), among others. PTI STH KH