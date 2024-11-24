Congress appoints Qazi Nizamuddin AICC in-charge of Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) In a bid to get battle-ready for the Assembly polls due in the capital early next year, the Congress on Sunday appointed Qazi Nizamuddin as the AICC in-charge of Delhi, replacing Deepak Babaria.

Advertisment

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also constituted a screening committee for the Delhi Assembly polls, with S Meenakshi Natarajan as its chairperson and Imran Masood and Pradeep Narwal as members.

Kharge has appointed Nizamuddin as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Delhi with immediate effect.

The Congress appreciates Babaria's contributions as the general secretary in-charge of Delhi, according to a statement issued by the party.

Advertisment

The AICC in-charge, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and all AICC secretaries in-charge of Delhi will be ex-officio members of the screening committee.

The Delhi Assembly polls are expected to be held in February next year. PTI ASK RC