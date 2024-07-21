Congress appoints Rama Chandra Kadam as CLP leader in Odisha assembly

Bhubaneswar, Jul 21 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday appointed its Pottangi MLA Rama Chandra Kadam as its legislature party leader in the Odisha assembly.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to appoint Kadam as the CLP leader in the assembly, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a letter to the party's Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar.

Similarly, Basudevpur MLA Ashok Das and Rajgangpur legislator C S Raazen Ekka have been appointed as deputy Congress Legislature Party leader and chief whip in the assembly respectively.

The Congress has 14 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha assembly. PTI BBM BDC