Congress appoints Rao Narender Singh as Haryana unit chief, Hooda as CLP leader

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Congress on Monday appointed Rao Narender Singh as the new president of its Haryana unit and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the CLP leader in the state.

Rao Narender Singh replaces Udai Bhan, who was appointed president of the state unit in April 2022. He is the former Health Minister of Haryana and hails from Narnaul.

Hooda has been made the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader nearly a year after the assembly elections.

The appointment assumes significance as the party seems to have finally succumbed to internal pressures. The Congress had not announced its CLP leader for the last year.

Most Congress MLAs owed allegiance to Hooda and wanted him to be appointed the CLP leader after the party failed to dislodge the BJP from power in the assembly elections held late last year.

However, the party did not appoint Hooda or anyone else to the post that was lying vacant. With this, Hooda has once again emerged as the party's undisputed leader in the state.