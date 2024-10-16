Congress appoints senior coordinators for Jharkhand assembly polls

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday appointed B K Hariprasad, Gaurav Gogoi and Mohan Markam as AICC senior coordinators for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

As the opposition party gets battle-ready for the next round of assembly polls, it had on Tuesday appointed three AICC senior observers for Jharkhand elections -- Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Hariprasad, Gogoi and Markam as AICC senior coordinators for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.

The Jharkhand Assembly polls will see the INDIA bloc square up against the BJP which is looking to unseat the JMM-led government in the state.

The Election Commission Tuesday announced that Maharashtra will vote in one phase on November 20, while Jharkhand will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20. PTI ASK KVK KVK