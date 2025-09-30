Congress appoints senior leaders as coordinators for 2026 Maharashtra legislative council polls

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday appointed senior party leaders as coordinators for elections to the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies of the state legislative council scheduled to be held in 2026.

Party veteran, former minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Balasaheb Thorat has been appointed as a coordinator for the Pune graduates' and teachers' constituencies, a statement issued by the party said on Tuesday.

Legislative council's group leader and former minister Satej Patil will serve as a coordinator for the Nagpur graduates' constituency, it said.

Former minister and senior state unit vice-president Sunil Deshmukh has been made a coordinator for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar graduates' constituency, while former MLA and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) senior vice-president M M Shaikh will coordinate the Amravati teachers' constituency, the party further said. PTI MR NP