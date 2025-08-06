Congress appoints two new working presidents for Andhra Pradesh wing

Amaravati/New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The All India Congress Committee on Wednesday appointed two new working presidents for its Andhra unit and also a 25-member political affairs committee.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said JD Seelam and Mastan Vali have been appointed as APCC working presidents with immediate effect.

"Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of working presidents of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," said Venugopal in a release, listing the names of Seelam and Vali.

Similarly, he approved the proposal to constitute a political affairs committee for APCC with Manickam Tagore as the chairman. Other members of the committee include YS Sharmila Reddy, K Raju, MM Pallam Raju, Seelam, Mastan Vali and others.

APCC is headed by Sharmila Reddy, while Kolanukonda Sivaji is the vice president. PTI STH KH